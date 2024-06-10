Liverpool looking at alternatives as they prepare to cash in on 28-year-old ace

Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring in a left-back during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has attracted interest from other clubs this summer and the Greek international could be moved on.

The 28-year-old has been an important squad player for Liverpool since joining the club in 2020, and he has been a reliable backup option to Andrew Robertson. It seems that the Reds could now cash in on him and look to bring in an upgrade.

Tsimikas was quite underwhelming this past season and he is unlikely to get any better with time. It would be ideal to sell the player now while he still retains some value. He has a contract with Liverpool until 2027, and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can secure a substantial fee for him.

Liverpool need to replace Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool should look to invest in a quality young left-back who can go on to replace Robertson in the starting lineup eventually. Ideally, the Reds should look to invest in both full-back positions. They are lacking in depth in the right back department as well. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can bring in the necessary signings over the next few weeks.

They will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the upcoming season and they will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window. Replacing ageing players with future stars should be a top priority for them.

Meanwhile, Tsimikas has proven his worth at Liverpool since 2020, and he will be hoping to play more often at a new club. There is no doubt that he is good enough to start regularly at a high level, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.