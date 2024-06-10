Liverpool put contract talks for major star on hold amid Arne Slot decision

Liverpool are believed to have put contract talks with their captain Virgil van Dijk on hold ahead of the summer transfer window despite new manager Arne Slot wanting to keep the center-back.

The Dutch star’s current deal at Anfield expires in 2025 and Slot will be keen to tie his fellow countryman down to a new deal as the centre-back has been key to Liverpool’s success in recent years.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League giants have put contract talks on hold as they want to focus on bringing in new players during the summer transfer window. This is the priority for now, with the Merseyside club’s board wanting to give their new manager the best chance of competing next season.

However, with months left on his contract, and with Van Dijk being able to talk with foreign clubs from January onwards, this seems like a risky move from Liverpool.

The longer the Reds wait, the more chance of someone like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich arriving with a big offer to turn the Netherlands captain’s head.

Virgil van Dijk is still a key part of Liverpool’s future

It goes without saying that Van Dijk is still a major part of Liverpool’s future despite the defender turning 33 this summer. The center-back is still the best in the world in his position and will be a key man in helping Slot settle in at Anfield.

Liverpool fans will not want to see the Dutch star leave anytime soon as their captain was crucial during Jurgen Klopp’s era at the club, with the pair winning everything since the player joined in 2018.

Van Dijk is likely to pen new terms with Liverpool at some point this year, but the Reds are playing with fire as other clubs will certainly try to convince him to leave.