Man City star with 22 goal contributions “calm” amid links to Chelsea

Man City forward Julian Alvarez admits that he is “calm” over his future at the Premier League champions amid links to various clubs around Europe.

Recent reports have suggested that the World Cup winner is unhappy with the number of minutes he is getting in Manchester and that he has expressed his frustrations with Pep Guardiola.

Alvarez was a key player for Man City this season, producing 19 goals and a further 13 assists across 54 matches; however, when it came to the business end of the campaign, the Argentina star was not a starter.

This has prompted links to various clubs in recent days with The Standard reporting that Chelsea are keen on the 24-year-old as the Blues are in the market for a new forward this summer.

Atletico Madrid have also been named as a suitor for Alvarez, but both clubs will find it difficult to lure the Man City star away from the Etihad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Alvarez is currently preparing for the Copa America with Argentina in the United States and has addressed the recent rumours about his future.

Julian Alvarez admits that he is “calm” over Man City future

Alvarez has been with Man City since making the €17m switch from River Plate in 2022. The transfer has proven to be a bargain for the Premier League champions as if they do sell the 24-year-old this summer, it will likely be for treble that price.

Amid the links away, Alvarez has stated that he is happy at City and that he is “calm” over what the future holds.

“I’m calm, I feel good and I’m happy at Manchester City… and we will see what happens,” the Argentina star has said via Fabrizio Romano.

Alvarez is a top player and is only going to get better as the years roll on. Man City cannot afford to lose the World Cup winner this summer as his versatility will be very useful for the Manchester club as they attempt to win five Premier League titles in a row next season.