Man United are closely following striker who scored 11 league goals last season

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are still interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and they are keeping a close eye on his progress.

After the departure of Anthony Martial from the club this summer, the Red Devils are looking to sign a new attacker in the summer transfer window.

With 12 goals and seven assists between Serie A and the Italian Cup last season, the Bologna striker is without a doubt one of the players garnering the most attention in Europe.

With two years left in his current contract at the Serie A club, he has a £34m release clause.

Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus are both interested in the services of the striker with the former meeting his representatives in London for talks over a move.

The report also mentions Man United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal as the club interested in the Bologna attacker.

After turning their attention away from players like Alexander Isak and Ivan Toney, the Gunners are a part of the race to sign the Dutch international.

The Red Devils are depleted when it comes to strikers at the club with only Rasmus Hojlund as the recognised front man.

Signing a striker is a priority for them this summer and among other targets, they have identified Zirzkee as a serious option.

Looking at the latest developments regarding the future of the Serie A attacker, it looks like Milan are leading the way in the race to sign him.

Man United should look for an experienced attacker

With Hojlund already present at the club and considered the first choice attacker, any new signing would have to play a back-up role to the Danish attacker.

It is highly unlikely that a player like Zirkzee who is developing into one of the most wanted attackers in Europe right now will prefer to play second choice.

He is 23-years-old and he would demand regular playing time at Old Trafford, something the Red Devils might not be able to provide.

Secondly, they have an inexperienced attacker in Hojlund already at the club and signing another one of the same mould might not be the wisest decision from the club.