Gareth Southgate makes last-minute call to take surprise Man United star to Euro 2024

Man United’s Tom Heaton will travel with the England squad to Germany for Euro 2024 as a training goalkeeper for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate named his 26-man squad for the Euros last week and the 53-year-old has gone with Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson as his three goalkeepers.

With England set to fly to Germany on Monday, Southgate has made a late decision to bring Heaton with the squad as a training goalkeeper, reports Sky Sports. The 38-year-old will be tasked with providing support for the three shot-stoppers in the Three Lions squad and will remain with the group for the duration of the tournament.

Heaton is a vastly experienced goalkeeper and is currently the third-choice at Man United. The Englishman has also played for the likes of Aston Villa and Burnley, with his playing time at the top level of English football being deemed valuable by Southgate.

The 38-year-old has not seen much action of late as his last game for Man United was in a Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest back in February 2023.

However, Heaton has admitted that he is very proud to be able to help England in any way and is excited about going to the Euros with Southgate’s squad.

Man United’s Tom Heaton “proud” to be joining the England camp for Euro 2024

Following the news that he would be going to the Euros as a training goalkeeper, Heaton took to social media to express his excitement.

The veteran keeper said on his X account: “Incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad. To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in any way I can and pass on my experience is a proud moment. We have a great squad, I’m excited and can’t wait to join the group.”

Heaton only managed to earn three caps with England during his playing career and deserves to be proud of having a role with the Three Lions heading into a major tournament.