Fabrizio Romano provides update on De Zerbi & Pochettino as Man United talk with reps of other managers

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on both Roberto de Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino as he also says Manchester United have been holding talks with representatives of other managers as they’re yet to decide on the future of Erik ten Hag.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano said that both De Zerbi and Pochettino are waiting for opportunities and open to moves, despite still being two of some of the biggest names in management who are currently out of work.

We already know that Jurgen Klopp is taking a break after leaving Liverpool, while it now also looks like Thomas Tuchel is not going to Man Utd as he wants to take some time away.

De Zerbi and Pochettino, however, are both ready to go after recently leaving Brighton and Chelsea, respectively, and one imagines there’ll be some United fans who are keen to see them take over from Ten Hag.

Romano didn’t link their situations with the Red Devils, but he did say that some talks have taken place with agents of unnamed managers as they weigh up what to do about Ten Hag, so one imagines there’s a chance that De Zerbi and Pochettino are being considered.

Who could be next Manchester United manager?

“A decision on Ten Hag has not been made yet, so what’s going on? As I’ve said recently, Man United are having meetings with several agents and representatives of managers to make sure they assess all the options on the market before making a decision on a new manager, or on keeping Ten Hag,” Romano said.

He added: “In terms of other manager updates – Roberto de Zerbi is waiting for an opportunity, he’s really keen on a new chapter in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino also feels ready, let’s see if something moves.

“Despite rumours, Graham Potter was never close to Brighton return, with Fabian Hurzeler expected to become the new manager soon. Stefano Pioli was Napoli’s plan B but the priority has always been Antonio Conte, so he’s now open to other options.”