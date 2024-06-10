Monchi lines up move for £30m speedster as Matty Cash replacement

Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries is not currently in negotiations for a new contract; as a result, he may move to Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old’s contract with the Nerazzurri only has 12 months remaining on it, and the team is willing to sell him in the upcoming months for the right price—roughly €30 million for the former PSV player.

In the summer of 2021, the Dutchman became a part of Inter. After Achraf Hakimi moved to Paris Saint-Germain, he took over for the Moroccan.

When Dumfries joined the Nerazzurri, he agreed to a four-year deal.

Thus, as things stand, Dumfries’ contract expires at the end of June of next year.

Aston Villa, fresh off a spectacular fourth-place finish in the Premier League and achieving UEFA Champions League qualification, are reportedly prepared to part ways with Polish international right-back Matty Cash this summer.

Calciomercato reports that the Midlands club, which is under financial strain and has to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) standards, is reportedly willing to sell the 26-year-old for a price of about £17 million.

Aston Villa have set their sights on signing Dumfries ahead of their first Champions League season in more than 40 years, however it is unclear if they will actually commit to buying him.

Aston Villa want to replace Matty Cash

After making it into the Champions League, Aston Villa’s finances will improve, which would enable them to grant Dumfries’ required wage package.

The Dutchman doesn’t appear to be keen to leave, and if he does, he wants to join a prominent team.

Aston Villa are eager to add to their squad and continue the momentum they had last season after making it into the Champions League.

They have started focusing on a number of attractive additions, including Dumfries.