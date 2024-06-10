Tottenham are hoping to make a move for Morgan Gibbs-White during the summer window.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Nottingham Forest scoring six goals and picking up ten assists in all competitions. According to Football Insider, Tottenham are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, and they have the playmaker on their shortlist.

It will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official offer for Gibbs-White in the coming weeks. He has proven himself to be a capable performer in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful option for Tottenham in the attack. His ability to slot into multiple attacking roles makes him an asset and Tottenham could certainly use someone like that.

They will need more depth in their squad in order to do well in the Premier League and in the European competitions next season. Tottenham have secured qualification to the UEFA Europa League and they will look to do well in both competitions.

Morgan Gibbs-White might fancy Tottenham switch

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old midfielder will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining Tottenham this summer. It would be a major step up from Nottingham Forest and he would get to join a club capable of pushing for trophies.

Gibbs-White has proven his quality with Nottingham Forest and he will look to take the next step in his career now. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure an agreement with the English club.

The midfielder is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition this summer. Nottingham Forest paid £42.5 million for him and they might look to make a profit on the player. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.