Newcastle join transfer race for 25-year-old Frenchman in the last few hours

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the French international midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The midfielder was on at Italian club Lazio from Marseille this past season and he is expected to leave the French club permanently this summer. According to a report from Gazzetta, Aston Villa are keen on signing the midfielder but Newcastle have now joined them in the race in the last few hours.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle come forward with an official proposal to sign the player. It is no secret that Newcastle need to bring in a quality central midfielder who will help them control the tempo of the game.

Guendouzi has played in the Premier League before with Arsenal and he will add creativity, control and composure to the side. The 25-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to establish himself as a key player for Newcastle.

Newcastle could use Matteo Guendouzi

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder is willing to return to the Premier League once again. The opportunity to play for Newcastle or Aston Villa could be quite exciting for the player. He is entering the peak of his career and he will want to join a club capable of winning trophies.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and they have extensive resources. They are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future and Guendouzi could be a key player for them in the coming seasons.

The Premier League side certainly have the financial resources to convince Marseille to sell the midfielder this summer. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can beat the competition from Aston Villa and get the deal done. Meanwhile, the West Midlands club need depth in the middle of the park as well, especially now that they have a secure Champions League qualification.