Newcastle United are hoping to agree on a new deal with star striker Alexander Isak.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for Newcastle this past season and he has attracted the attention of top clubs with his performances. He scored 25 goals in all competitions and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country.

Naturally, Newcastle seem worried about his situation and they are hoping to tie him down to a new long-term deal. According to Football Insider, talks are already underway with the player regarding an extension. It will be interesting to see if the player is ready to commit his long-term future to the club. The likes of Bruno Guimaraes have been linked with a move away from Newcastle as well.

The Magpies will be hoping to compete for trophies next season and they cannot afford to lose their best players. They must look to hold onto players like Isak if they want to do well next year.

Newcastle must hold on to Alexander Isak

Newcastle missed out on Champions League qualification last season and they will look to bounce back strongly. Someone like Isak could make a huge difference for them in the final third. The 24-year-old Swedish international has shown that he is capable of playing for the biggest clubs in the country and it remains to be seen whether he is tempted to try out a new challenge. He has been linked with clubs like Arsenal in recent weeks.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and they will look to push for trophies in the coming seasons. They need to hold onto top class players in order to do well.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to offer the striker a lucrative contract, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal.