Playmaker rejects many offers in order to play for Leeds next season

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Brenden Aaronson is expected to be added back into the Leeds team before the 2024–2025 season after returning from a loan spell at Union Berlin.

As Elland Road gets ready for another promotion push, the 23-year-old is believed to have had useful conversations with manager Daniel Farke and expressed his desire to contribute.

At just 22, Aaronson had a respectable reputation from his time in Austria with RB Salzburg and a lot of potential when he joined the Whites.

However, the midfielder signed a five-year contract at Elland Road, and Leeds did not receive value for the reported £25 million transfer fee they paid for him.

The American was once again anticipated to depart Elland Road this summer after Leeds failed to secure promotion, spending the previous season on loan at Union Berlin.

Aaronson will likely return to Elland Road this summer because it is thought that Union Berlin have no interest in signing him permanently.

Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post reported:

“Having spent a season away from Elland Road, Aaronson engaged in talks with Leeds and Farke that club sources say went positively, leading to a decision to bring him back into the fold. The YEP understands Aaronson had the option to return to Union Berlin and there was interest from elsewhere but his preference was to come back to Leeds to be part of the promotion effort.

“Aaronson will report back for pre-season training at Leeds once his tournament [with the USA] is over and resume his Whites career, in the knowledge that he has work to do with the fanbase.”

The playmaker is looking to revive his Leeds career

Aaronson, according to Leeds, has the talent to be a true asset in a part of the team that was thin on depth last season.

The player’s return comes as a huge boost to Farke and the team as their hands are tied this summer and they cannot splash the cash on new players due to financial concerns.