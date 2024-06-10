Premier League playmaker now pushing for Aston Villa transfer

Tottenham playmaker Giovani Lo Celso is heading out of the club this summer and he could be joining a Premier League club.

The Argentinian was not given enough playing time by manager Ange Postecoglou last season and he only started four of the 22 Premier League games he played in.

The former Villarreal player is not a part of the future plans at the Tottenham Stadium and he was linked with a move back to Real Betis, his former club.

However, Unai Emery, who managed the player in La Liga, wants to sign him and make him a part of his squad that will play Champions League football next season.

According to Super Deporte (via Sport Witness), the Tottenham player is interested in a move to the Midlands club.

The Spurs player is reportedly eager to find a new project where he can fit in and is very open to the idea of being with his former manager, while also allowing him to stay in England.

The Spurs player reportedly would be open to working with Emery again and would not mind moving from London to Birmingham for the position.

Lo Celso could shine at Aston Villa under Emery

Emery is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of next season as his team will have the added pressure and responsibility of playing in the Champions League next season.

They need squad depth in order to deal with the games that will come thick and fast next season.

Lo Celso may be a great addition to Emery’s team. Together, the two saw success in Spain, where during the 2021–2022 season, Villarreal advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Emery would be hoping to go on a similar journey with the Argentina international next season.