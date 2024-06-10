Arsenal, Chelsea & Manchester United transfer target wants his future resolved quickly

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Benjamin Sesko amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Addressing fans’ questions in a Q&A on The Debrief Podcast, Romano explained that Sesko is keen to resolve his future quickly as he doesn’t want a long-running saga, with the talented young Slovenia international still on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd and hoping to settle his next move before the end of June, rather than allowing this story to dominate headlines all summer.

Interestingly, Romano says Sesko is not the kind of player who likes to see his name all over the media, so it seems the 21-year-old is a good character with his head screwed on right, and he just wants to resolve his situation soon so he can focus on his football.

It seems, however, that staying at his current club RB Leipzig could also still be an option, as there is the offer of a new contract on the table for him, according to Romano.

Sesko transfer: What will the striker decide this summer?

It would be great to see an elite young talent like Sesko in the Premier League just as he looks set to reach his peak years, but perhaps he’ll feel staying at Leipzig for a bit longer would be the best thing for his development.

After all, Man Utd and Chelsea are not what they used to be, and so might not be the best environments for him to learn in right now, while starting regularly for Arsenal might not be certain due to the presence of the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard in that area of the pitch.

Still, judging from what Romano is saying, we should know soon enough, so Arsenal, Chelsea and United fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on this one in the days and weeks ahead.