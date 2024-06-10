INEOS have Sir Alex Ferguson pushing them to appoint former Premier League manager

Man United are yet to make a decision on the future of Erik ten Hag and with several top managers on the market, Sir Alex Ferguson is pushing the co-owners of the Manchester club to appoint one name in particular.

This season was a very underwhelming one for the Manchester outfit, which is why the club’s co-owners are conducting an end-of-season review. According to Sky Sports, it is in its final stages and a decision on the future of Ten Hag is set to arrive very soon.

Winning the FA Cup has made the decision to sack Ten Hag harder for INEOS, but the Dutch coach couldn’t fix his team’s problems across an entire campaign which will be a big worry heading into the new campaign.

Should they sack the 54-year-old, names such as Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked with the manager’s role at Old Trafford.

The German coach has been ruled out of the running after talks, reports Fabrizio Romano, leaving Man United to move onto alternatives.

According to HITC’s Graeme Bailey, Sir Alex Ferguson is pushing for Mauricio Pochettino to be the new Manchester United head coach, who is believed to have the ear of INEOS CEO, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Sir Alex Ferguson wants Mauricio Pochettino at Man United

Pochettino is available for a new role having been sacked by Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Argentine coach struggled at Stamford Bridge throughout the 2023/24 campaign, but unlike Ten Hag improved his team towards the end of this term. It would be a risk for Man United to appoint the 52-year-old as the former Tottenham boss has not been the same since his time in North London.

Pochettino struggled towards the end of his time at Spurs while failing at PSG and Chelsea ever since.

Ferguson seems to be a fan of the Argentine coach’s work, but is he a coach worth sacking Ten Hag and starting from the beginning again for?