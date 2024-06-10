Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero played a pivotal role in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Ecuador at Soldier Field during the international friendlies.

Romero’s assist was the game’s decisive moment, highlighting his growing influence for both club and country.

Positioned at the edge of the box, Romero received a pass, cleverly feigned the shot to wrong-foot the defenders, and then delivered a precise ball to Angel Di Maria inside the box.

Di Maria finished the play by slotting the ball into the far corner past the goalkeeper, securing the victory for Argentina.

This match was part of Argentina’s preparations for the upcoming Copa America, where Romero is expected to play a vital role.

The 26-year-old has had an impressive campaign with Spurs, netting five goals in 33 Premier League appearances, and his standout performance against Ecuador underscores his importance to both club and country.