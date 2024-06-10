Tottenham keen to sign England’s Euro 2024 star in a club record move

Tottenham finished fifth in the Premier League last season and missed out on a place in the Champions League to Aston Villa.

Despite the setback of not qualifying for Europe’s elite competition, Ange Postecoglou and Spurs impressed for the most part of the season.

Their late season blip that included defeats against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City completely changed the trajectory of an otherwise encouraging season.

Spurs are now ready to make a statement in the transfer window by targeting a club record move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

The Lilywhites are reportedly prepared to complete a record-breaking deal for the England international, which would make Eze the most expensive acquisition in the history of the team, according to TEAMtalk.

As per The Mail, Palace would like any buyer to pay the full release clause of £60million to sign the midfielder along with add-ons worth up to £8 million.

The team most frequently linked with the 25-year-old Eze is Tottenham, while champions Manchester City have also been brought up.

Spurs signed Tanguy Ndombele for a club record fee of £63m (via Sky Sports) from Lyon, back in 2019.

A move for the England midfielder would surpass that figure and make him the most expensive signing in the history of the club.

The Tottenham manager has reportedly recognized Eze as the guy that can provide the “x-factor” to the team.

The rumour is that after discovering the value of the 25-year-old’s release clause, the Lilywhites are now edging towards signing him.

Over the past two seasons, the 25-year-old has been a prominent player for the Eagles, scoring double digits in Premier League goals in each of the campaigns.

Gareth Southgate, the manager of England, has taken notice of Eze’s performances, and he will play in his first big tournament this summer, at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Eze would be an ideal signing for Tottenham

Signing the Palace player can add creativity and out of the box thinking to Tottenham’s attacking threat.

Eze would relish the opportunity to play with like minded attacking players like Son Heung-min and James Maddison.

Adding a prolific striker to the team along with Eze, which Spurs have decided to do, can unlock the true potential of the North London club.