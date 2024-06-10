Transfer news: Man United exits, Chelsea close in on wonderkid, Arsenal target available & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Tuchel, Sancho and Greenwood latest at Man United

There’s been a big update on the Manchester United manager situation as my understanding now is that Thomas Tuchel and Man United are not expected to reach an agreement for the former Bayern Munich manager to become the new manager at Old Trafford. I can confirm Christian Falk’s report here that Tuchel had a meeting with Man Utd, they had many contacts and Tuchel was always considered the favourite candidate in case United decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

A decision on Ten Hag has not been made yet, so what’s going on? As I’ve said recently, Man United are having meetings with several agents and representatives of managers to make sure they assess all the options on the market before making a decision on a new manager, or on keeping Ten Hag.

Tuchel was the favourite of these options because he had direct conversations with Manchester United, and direct contact with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but my understanding now is that Tuchel wants to take a break from football this summer. Tuchel doesn’t want to take any job for now, so his decision is to leave the conversations. Tuchel wants to take a break, he had talks with Man United but he’s currently planning to relax and wait for new opportunities in the future, but for sure, Tuchel was the closest to getting the job in case they considered a change.

Let’s see what will happen, if Man United will try to make one last effort or not, or if they decide to continue with Ten Hag or consider someone else for the job. But at the time of writing, Tuchel’s intention looks clear – to not continue in talks with Manchester United, so they are not expected to continue this conversation for the former Chelsea manager to take over at Man United. Now it’s on Manchester United to decide what they want to do, what happens with Ten Hag and other candidates.

In the next days, the next hours, we expect Man United to make a decision on Ten Hag and to clarify their plans for the future of the club in terms of the manager, but it’s an important update on Tuchel, and there’s also an important update on Jadon Sancho, because the position from Man United now is really clear – they are prepared to sell Sancho this summer.

Regardless of who will be manager, Man United will try to find a solution for Sancho. They want to sell Sancho and make some money from his departure, and the same is true for Mason Greenwood. United want both players to leave, and for now the plan is to enter into concrete conversations over Sancho to find a solution. When they discussed this internally, they indicated that £40m is the fee expected for Sancho if he is to leave the club.

Borussia Dortmund are obviously interested in keeping Sancho after signing him on loan in January. He’s one of their priority targets but £40m could be too expensive, so let’s see what they decide to do with Sancho, but for sure the interest is still there and the player is still keen on Borussia Dortmund. Still, Man United also feel that there could be some possibilities with other important clubs around Europe, so that’s why they are open to the market, and open to selling Sancho for around £40m, so keep a close eye on this one in the next days and I will keep you posted, but we don’t expect to see Sancho in a Man United shirt next season unless something crazy happens.

In terms of other manager updates – Roberto de Zerbi is waiting for an opportunity, he’s really keen on a new chapter in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino also feels ready, let’s see if something moves. Despite rumours, Graham Potter was never close to Brighton return, with Fabian Hurzeler expected to become the new manager soon. Stefano Pioli was Napoli’s plan B but the priority has always been Antonio Conte, so he’s now open to other options.

Joao Palhinha expected to join Bayern, but what does it mean for Joshua Kimmich’s future?

We can now say it looks like the Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich deal is going to happen. Bayern have agreed personal terms with Palhinha – the contract is agreed, the salary is agreed, and Palhinha is super excited about the possibility to join Bayern.

The initial Bayern proposal to Fulham was €35m plus add-ons, which Fulham rejected, but early next week the two clubs will talk again and the expectation is to reach an agreement for a fee of around €40-45m. Bayern will push again, but for now they have an agreement with Palhinha, and he expects Fulham to help him make this transfer to Bayern happen.

Why? Because last summer a transfer for Palhinha to join Bayern was 99.9% done. On deadline day of summer 2023, Palhinha travelled to Munich and everything was set – even the pictures of Palhinha with a Bayern shirt. But then Fulham were not able to find a replacement, they wanted Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and other players but they were not able to make it happen, and so the deal collapsed.

Since then, Palhinha was super professional – he didn’t complain about not being able to join Bayern, he played a fantastic season under Marco Silva, trained in a fantastic way, didn’t ask for a transfer in January, and so this is why Palhinha now expects Fulham to give the green light and let him go to Bayern.

Let me clarify one final point – new Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has approved the Palhinha deal. The Portuguese midfielder was a target for Thomas Tuchel last summer, but Kompany also wants the player, Bayern have always been the most interested club, and I now expect this transfer to happen because there is big optimism around all parties involved to keep pushing and make this transfer happen soon.

I’m still receiving many questions on Joshua Kimmich’s Bayern future and my understanding is that Bayern’s position is very clear – they are not negotiating a new deal for Kimmich, the situation is completely quiet as the player is focusing on the Euros, but the feeling is that if Bayern receive an important proposal for Kimmich this summer, they will be open to considering it. Unless they reach a new deal agreement, and at the moment it’s on total standby, they are prepared to let him go.

Let’s see who will approach Bayern, but for now it’s not something advanced or concrete. Still, the name of Kimmich could be one to watch for this summer’s transfer window, and also other incomings for Bayern – remember the name of Jonathan Tah, who is still a player Bayern want, along with Palhinha, so they could be busy with incomings.

Major ins and outs to watch at Juventus

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been approached by Al Nassr. The Polish shot-stopper has been offered a two-year contract with a really important salary, and Al Nassr will now also make an approach to Juventus, who are open to letting him go. Szczesny can leave Juventus and so it’s up to him to decide if he wants to go to Saudi.

Another important player at Juventus facing an uncertain future is Federico Chiesa. The Italian winger is out of contract next summer, and his agent will discuss the future of the player next week. Discussions are going to take place for the future of Chiesa. There is interest from Napoli but not only them, there is also interest from abroad and this is why I expect Chiesa could be one to watch in the next days.

Chiesa’s agent will speak to Juventus but the feeling is that the club could be open to letting the player leave this summer. They could then use the money from his sale on several other deals they want this summer, such as Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta and Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

So, this meeting between Chiesa’s agent and Juventus could be important, because Chiesa knows that Juve will have a new manager in Thiago Motta and so he and his camp are exploring options around Italy and elsewhere. Napoli and Antonio Conte are interested in Chiesa, but, again, it’s not the only solution there so this looks like one to watch for this summer’s transfer window.

Another player to watch could be Douglas Luiz because Aston Villa are under pressure financially to sell one player in the next weeks, and there is interest in Luiz from Juventus. Again, Juve’s top target is Koopmeiners, so Luiz would have to be an opportunity, perhaps with a swap deal, while clubs from the Premier League will also move. Luiz has always been appreciated by Arsenal and he was close to joining them two years ago, so let’s see if they decide to return or not, though at the moment they are not actively working on this one.

Still, Luiz looks like one to watch for Juve, Arsenal, and maybe other clubs too because for Villa, the Brazilian midfielder could be one to watch in terms of possible outgoings to stay in line with Financial Fair Play.

Busy summer of outgoings at Tottenham?

Tottenham are prepared to clear players out and make some changes to their squad. Tanguy Ndombele could be one of the names to watch, while Gio Lo Celso is also one name who could leave this summer. He has just one year left on his contract and there are no talks over an extension, so there are many possibilities in different countries.

Real Betis could be one option for Lo Celso, but not the only one, there are also other clubs interested, so keep a close eye on him as someone who could leave Spurs in this transfer window.

As reported, Unai Emery appreciates Lo Celso but Villa are currently busy on other deals, including Ross Barkley. A loan deal is not an option because his contract is short, has to be a permanent move and I don’t think he’s going to stay at Spurs, I see him leaving. For sure, La Liga is an attractive destination for Gio.

The situation also remains the same on Emerson Royal – from what I’m hearing, he would absolutely love to join AC Milan. He has two years left on his contract so Tottenham want an important amount of money, something like €20m, though Milan want to pay less than this, also because the player has an important salary. Let’s see how club-to-club discussions will go, but he is giving his priority to Milan even though there is also interest from Villarreal.

Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz could be other players to watch, with the latter of those two expected to leave on loan, so for sure there could be movement for Tottenham in terms of outgoings as they are prepared to let several players leave.

Chelsea close in on new signing, plus Broja sale update

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of talented young right-back Pedro Lima, who could become the next big South American talent to join the Blues after Kendry Paez, while Estevao Willian is another expected to join.

We also know there will be outgoings at Chelsea this summer, and one player to keep an eye on is Armando Broja, who has been linked with Everton, among others, but what’s really going on?

My latest understanding is that the Everton board like Broja but with their financial situation, it’s all on stand-by now. It’s not something imminent or close, interest is there as well as from many other clubs as Broja is 100% expected to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer this summer.

Trafford to Newcastle latest as Ramsdale considered too expensive

Newcastle United are in club-to-club talks to sign James Trafford from Burnley, so let’s see if they will be able to agree a deal. Talks are ongoing, while other goalkeepers such as Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale are also appreciated by Newcastle but considered too expensive because of the Financial Fair Play situation at the club.

Trafford could be an easier deal, could be cheaper, and Newcastle consider him a very good solution. Talks are taking place, Trafford would be keen on the move, so it’s an important one to watch for Newcastle in this transfer window.

Real Madrid relaxed over fitting Endrick and Mbappe together

Endrick continues to shine for the Brazilian national team, and it’s going to be interesting to see how he and Kylian Mbappe fit in together at Real Madrid next season.

All people at Real Madrid are quite relaxed, they’re sure that Endrick will shine and nothing will change with Mbappe’s arrival. Endrick is considered a fantastic talent, Real Madrid believe their early move for him in December 2022 was the perfect strategy to get one of the best gems in the world.

Personally, I’m really excited to see him playing in Europe next season, he looks like a top, top talent and ready to make the step up to this level.