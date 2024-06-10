Watch: Liverpool’s Mo Salah scores incredible solo goal in Egypt’s 1-1 draw against Guinea

Liverpool star Mo Salah delivered a moment of brilliance for Egypt during their 1-1 draw against Guinea in the World Cup qualifiers.

The match, which took place earlier today, saw Salah showcase his exceptional skill to secure a crucial point for his team.

In the 70th minute, with Egypt trailing 1-0 after Mama Balde’s 42nd-minute strike for Guinea, Salah made an incredible run from the right wing into the box.

Cutting inside onto his left foot, he evaded several challenges before unleashing a powerful shot into the top left corner of the net. There was nothing the goalkeeper could have done about that.

Watch the goal below:

Salah’s equaliser ensured that Egypt took home a valuable point from the match, keeping their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

His performance once again highlighted why he is considered one of the best wingers in the world.

