West Ham United are believed to be interested in signing Filip Kostic from Juventus this summer as the Serie A giants look to move on from the 31-year-old.

The Serbian star has been with the Italian club since 2022 and has a deal at the Allianz Stadium until 2026. However, Juve are planning to sell the left midfielder during the upcoming transfer window for as little as £8.4m.

Kostic played regularly on the left for Juventus this season, however, the Serbia star put up poor numbers with just four assists across 33 matches.

According to TuttoJuve, the Serie A club are willing to part ways with the 31-year-old this summer and West Ham are one cub interested, with the Hammers believed to be considering an offer of £8.4m for the Juve star.

The Italian outlet reports that fellow Premier League side Everton are also in the race for the Serbian international, but their financial issues will likely make a deal harder to complete.

Filip Kostic would provide solid cover at West Ham

The signing of Kostic for just £8.4m could be a great move for West Ham to make as the Serbian star would provide quality cover for the Hammers’ wingers.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus are expected to start on the wings next season for the London club, but they can’t play every game across all competitions.

Kostic has played at the highest level and would also bring some experience to the West Ham squad. It remains to be seen if the Premier League club make a move for the Juventus midfielder over the coming weeks as the signing could potentially be a bargain given he has produced 117 throughout his career.