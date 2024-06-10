West Ham considering bargain deal for assist machine playing with European giants

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are believed to be interested in signing Filip Kostic from Juventus this summer as the Serie A giants look to move on from the 31-year-old. 

The Serbian star has been with the Italian club since 2022 and has a deal at the Allianz Stadium until 2026. However, Juve are planning to sell the left midfielder during the upcoming transfer window for as little as £8.4m.

Kostic played regularly on the left for Juventus this season, however, the Serbia star put up poor numbers with just four assists across 33 matches.

According to TuttoJuve, the Serie A club are willing to part ways with the 31-year-old this summer and West Ham are one cub interested, with the Hammers believed to be considering an offer of £8.4m for the Juve star.

The Italian outlet reports that fellow Premier League side Everton are also in the race for the Serbian international, but their financial issues will likely make a deal harder to complete.

West Ham United are believed to be interested in signing Filip Kostic from Juventus
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Aston Villa paying close attention to 28-year-old’s situation at Tottenham
Watch: Liverpool’s Mo Salah scores incredible solo goal in Egypt’s 1-1 draw against Guinea
Video: Tottenham’s Cristian Romero provides brilliant assist that wins Argentina the game vs Ecuador

Filip Kostic would provide solid cover at West Ham

The signing of Kostic for just £8.4m could be a great move for West Ham to make as the Serbian star would provide quality cover for the Hammers’ wingers.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus are expected to start on the wings next season for the London club, but they can’t play every game across all competitions.

Kostic has played at the highest level and would also bring some experience to the West Ham squad. It remains to be seen if the Premier League club make a move for the Juventus midfielder over the coming weeks as the signing could potentially be a bargain given he has produced 117 throughout his career.

More Stories Filip Kostic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.