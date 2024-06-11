Carlo Ancelotti reveals the reason behind Jurgen Klopp quitting Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says he know why Jurgen Klopp quit Liverpool at the end of last season.

The German joined the Merseyside club back in 2015 and after almost nine years at the club, he decided to call time on his Anfield career.

Klopp announced his decision to quit Liverpool at the beginning of the year and the Merseyside club have replaced him with Dutch manager Arne Slot.

Ancelotti believes excessive burdens of being a football manager forced Klopp to quit the Premier League club.

He told il Giornale: “I don’t see any particular news, this has always been our job but the Klopp case is significant. The continuous pressure, the load of responsibilities become excessive burdens, the obsession takes over. It also happened to Arrigo Sacchi.”

Klopp was heavily involved in the day to day decision making at the club and his intense style of football along with his passionate attitude proved too much in the end for the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

When he announced his decision to quit Liverpool, he said in a statement:

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

The German manager left Liverpool as a legend of the club guiding them to success in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

He managed to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to the Premier League title by achieving 99 points in the league.

Klopp took Liverpool to new heights under his tenure

His tenure will be fondly remembered by fans not only for the success it delivered but also because the way they played football and how they managed to win the trophies.

Klopp made a place in the heart of the Liverpool faithful who were emotional due to his departure and wanted the German to stay.

Slot will have a difficult job now replacing the legendary Klopp at Anfield after what he achieved at the Merseyside club.