Arsenal want Englishman who left Tottenham back in 2019 as a free agent

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tried to end the dominance of Manchester City in the Premier League for the last two seasons and failed both times.

He is edging closer to doing that but the Gunners still seem way behind Pep Guardiola’s team in terms of quality and depth of the squad.

In order to help him win the Premier League title, Arteta may now require the help of a former Tottenham player.

As the Gunners prepare for a busy transfer window in which they are expected to sign a striker, midfielder and a defender, they have been linked with an English player who left North London as a free agent back in 2019.

Sporting CP’s attacking midfielder Marcus Edwards is reportedly wanted by Arsenal, according to a report from O Jogo in Portugal.

Five years ago, Spurs allowed the player to leave the club for free to join Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Now at Sporting and having contributed to their recent success, the player finds himself behind in the pecking order.

The report states that the player is now considering leaving the club after falling out of favour under manager Ruben Amorim.

The 25-year-old is also attracting interest from his former club Tottenham, which could make the race to sign him interesting between the two North London rivals.

The player was involved in 15 goals for the Portuguese club last season, having scored six goals and registering nine assists.

Edwards can provide Arsenal another attacking option

His ability to play on the wings and as an attacking midfielder is something that can be useful to both the Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

He can provide pace and width to the North London clubs, who are both expected to be active in the market this summer.

It remains to be seen if the interest in the player gets more serious in the coming few weeks.

The player would add depth in the wide areas, particularly to Arsenal, as they plan to sign back up to their wide players.