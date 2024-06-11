Exclusive: Arsenal have three names on their transfer list following Benjamin Sesko update

Arsenal remain in the transfer market for a striker despite the news that Benjamin Sesko has decided to stay at RB Leipzig for another season as the Gunners have three more names on their list.

The Slovenia star was admired by several clubs heading into the summer transfer window but has concluded that staying in Germany is best for his career and will make a big move further down the line once he has developed more.

Arsenal were one of these teams as Mikel Arteta wants to add a new number nine to his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Sesko’s decision is a blow to the Gunners but the North London club have three more names on their list of forward targets.

According to Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are keeping an eye on Evan Ferguson, Viktor Gyokeres and Joshua Zirkzee.

It remains unknown which striker the Premier League club will pursue the hardest, but Jacobs suggests it will be the Bologna star should his move to AC Milan fail to materialise.

Three names on Arsenal’s list of forward targets

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Jacobs has provided an update on Arsenal’s search for a new striker.

“Arsenal are searching for another striker after Benjamin Sesko decided to stay at Leipzig. A renewal, on new lucrative terms, was always a concrete possibility,” the transfer expert said.

“Arsenal’s pitch was strong, but Sesko felt staying an extra was better for his development. There is a gentleman’s agreement he can still be sold in the summer of 2025.

“Arsenal have plenty of other options on their list, including Evan Ferguson and Viktor Gyokeres. They are also keeping a very close eye on the Joshua Zirkzee situation. Milan are pushing to complete a deal, but if it falls through I expect Arsenal to be in the conversation for the Bologna striker.”