Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz set to move to Juventus in sensational swap deal

Aston Villa’s brilliant midfielder, Douglas Luiz, has long been coveted by some of the Premier League’s biggest and best clubs, with the greatest respect to the Midlands-based outfit.

To date, Unai Emery and Monchi had appeared to be able to rebuff all offers for the 26-year-old, however, a situation has arisen which the Villa manager and president of football operations clearly believe is for the benefit of the Villains.

Given that Villa have secured Champions League football for the first time ever in its current iteration, and first time since the early 1980s when the competition was branded as the European Cup, it’s clear that they will need a strong squad to get through a domestic and European campaign.

Douglas Luiz to Juve?

They only need look at how Newcastle United fared last season as a recent example of how hopes and dreams in both competitions can be destroyed through injuries.

Perhaps that’s why it now appears likely that Luiz will be making his way to Italian giants, Juventus.

????? Juventus manager Thiago Motta has given green light to Douglas Luiz swap deal. Juventus and Aston Villa are more than close to final agreement! ?? Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling Jr. and €20m fee to #AVFC as revealed. ?? Personal terms for all players, now discussed. pic.twitter.com/vFqxtZggo8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), a deal is close for Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling-Junior and €20m to come the opposite way in exchange for the Brazilian.

It’s a sensational swap deal and both clubs will likely believe that they have got the better end of the deal.

If it works for both parties, it’s a win-win, and could be just the spark that Villa need after their stuttering end to the 2023/24 season.

They failed to win any of their last six games in all competitions according to WhoScored, with the campaign ending in an incredibly disappointing 5-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

With some fresh faces about the place, it might be just the impetus that Emery needs to get his side to kick on once more.