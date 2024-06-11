Barcelona’s ace up their sleeve as they lock onto Frimpong capture

Bayer Leverkusen right-back, Jeremie Frimpong, appears to be one of the most sought-after talents in this summer’s transfer window, and whilst the Bundesliga champions would surely prefer not to lose him, it would seem that the player himself might have other ideas.

In 2023/24, the 23-year-old managed an incredible 14 goals and seven assists in all competitions per WhoScored, and but for Leverkusen’s Europa League final defeat, would’ve been part of a squad to have completed a sensational unbeaten treble.

As it was, he and his colleagues will still go down in history for winning the club’s first-ever German top-flight title, and doing so without losing a single game.

Barcelona to offer Ansu Fati in order to land Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong was a menace for opposition defenders given his penchant for getting forward at every opportunity, and his ability to make a difference at both ends of the pitch.

Barcelona would surely love to have a player marauding down their right side with both the application and intensity Frimpong showed, as well as the output.

It would appear that they have an ace up their sleeve too if they want to push a little bit harder to get the player to come to Catalonia.

According to Spanish daily, Sport, the Blaugranes are preparing to offer Ansu Fati in part-exchange for Frimpong.

Whilst Fati, fresh from a disappointing spell at Brighton and Hove Albion, will want a say in where he goes next, it is abundantly clear that he no longer has a future with Barcelona.

That’s a real shame considering how he exploded onto the scene a few years ago, but a seemingly poor decision in relation to the treatment of his knee injury ultimately cost him his place at Barcelona.

When he came back from a long-term lay-off, he was never the same player again, and the Catalans now have more than enough cover up front.

He may even welcome moving to Leverkusen given that he’ll be coached by one of the all-time greats in Xabi Alonso as well as playing in the Champions League.

Watch this space.