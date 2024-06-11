Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has been linked with the move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Dutch attacker has been in outstanding form this past season and he was named the Championship player of the season after scoring 21 goals and picking up 10 assists.

He is expected to join a Premier League club and a report from TEAMtalk claims that Brighton are ready to secure his signature. Clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with the player as well but Brighton are ready to steal a march on their Premier League rivals.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Leeds United.

The Whites have failed to secure promotion to the Premier League and they will be under pressure to sell some players this summer. They will have to balance the books and comply with the financial regulations.

Crysencio Summerville would be a superb addition for Brighton

Summerville is undoubtedly one of the best players at the club and his departure will weaken them massively, but they could be powerless to stop him from leaving. The 22-year-old will want to compete at a high level as well and the opportunity to move to Brighton will be quite attractive for him.

He might feel that he needs to take the next step in his development and compete at a higher level now. Regular football in the top flight will only help him improve.

The Seagulls have impressed in the Premier League under Roberto de Zerbi and they could provide the Dutchman with the platform to showcase his qualities in the top flight. Summerville will add goals and creativity to the Brighton attack. He has played in the Premier League before with Leeds and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.