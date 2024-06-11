Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking options during the summer transfer window and they have identified the Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez as a target.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Argentine international is a priority target for Chelsea as they look to bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson. The former La Liga striker has been quite underwhelming since has moved to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea need to bring in someone better if they want to compete for trophies next season.

They were overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals last season. Alvarez would be a quality acquisition for them. The 24-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League with Manchester City and he’s capable of scoring goals and creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates as well.

He is versatile enough to operate as the centre forward as well as a wide forward. His ability to slot into anywhere across the front three makes him a valuable asset. The player will be keen on regular first-team football and that is hard to come by at Manchester City. He is unlikely to be a regular starter for Pep Guardiola any time soon, and therefore the opportunity to move to Chelsea could be attractive for him.

Julian Alvarez should join Chelsea

The Blues are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities on a regular basis. The Argentine international will want to establish himself as a key player for club and country. Playing regularly at the stage of his career should be a top priority for him.

If Chelsea can provide him with gametime assurances, he should look to move on this summer. The 24-year-old World Cup winner certainly has a quality to transform Chelsea in the final third, and he could help them bounce back strongly. Alvarez scored 19 goals and picked up 13 assists in all competitions last season.