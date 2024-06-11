Chelsea set for disappointment as top Premier League talent highly unlikely to leave this summer

Chelsea are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of Man City’s Julian Alvarez as the World Cup winner is highly unlikely to leave the Premier League champions during the summer transfer window.

There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks around the Argentina star’s future as the forward is believed to be unhappy about the gametime he received towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Alvarez was a key player for Man City this season, producing 19 goals and a further 13 assists across 54 matches; however, when it came to the business end of the campaign, the Argentina star was not a starter as he received just 17 minutes across the Manchester club’s last four Premier League fixtures.

According to Football Insider, this has prompted Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid to become interested in the 24-year-old; however, the Man City star is highly unlikely to leave the Etihad this summer as he remains a key player for Pep Guardiola.

Julian Alvarez “calm” over future amid reports around Man City exit

Alvarez is currently with the Argentina national team as the World Cup champions prepare to defend their Copa America crown in the United States. The 24-year-old will not be thinking about his future at present but has stated that he is “calm” about his situation.

“I’m calm, I feel good and I’m happy at Manchester City… and we will see what happens,” the Argentina star has said via Fabrizio Romano.

It would be a big mistake for Man City to allow Alvarez to leave as the forward is a top talent who continues to develop each season.

There is a lot of uncertainty around the futures of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva at the Premier League champions, therefore, they will need to Argentina star should one of those names leave.