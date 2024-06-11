Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 22-year-old French winger could be on the move this summer and he has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. However, a report from Fichajes claims that the player has made it clear that he wishes to join Manchester United.

Although he is open to the possibility of joining Chelsea, he would prefer the Red Devils. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The winger picked up 10 goals and six assists this past season, despite having an injury-ravaged season. He is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in the country and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United if they can get the deal done.

The Red Devils will have to bring in an upgrade on Brazilian winger Antony, who has been quite underwhelming since his big money move from Ajax. Olise could prove to be the ideal upgrade on the Brazilian.

Michael Olise would improve Chelsea

Similarly, he would be a quality addition for Chelsea as well if they manage to pull it off. There have been reports that the Blues have secured an agreement over personal terms with the player. It will be interesting to see which of the two English clubs manage to secure an agreement with Crystal Palace now.

A move to Manchester United or Chelsea will be quite attractive for the 22-year-old and it would be a major step up for him. He will be hoping to compete at the highest level and win trophies in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Manchester United missed out Champions League qualification last season and they were looked bounce back strongly. They need top quality talents like Olise in order to compete with the best clubs in the country.