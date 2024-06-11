Chelsea midfielder wants to avoid becoming the victim of fire sale at the club

Chelsea are set to sell some of their players in the summer transfer window as the club faces financial concerns.

In order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, the Blues have no option but to generate funds from sales in the transfer market this summer.

Their recent heavy spending to sign new players could cost them dearly if they do not balance their books this summer.

One of the players who could be a part of the fire sale at the club is midfielder Conor Gallagher, who according to GiveMeSport, does not want to leave the club.

The England international was one of Chelsea’s best players last season, along with Cole Palmer.

The Blues struggled for most of the season and their sixth place finish in the Premier League proves that.

However, Gallagher was one of the silver linings at the club and his impressive performances kept the team going in a tough spell.

The player is currently in Germany with the England national team as he gets ready to represent the Three Lions at the European Championships.

As per The Atheltic, the Chelsea midfielder has attracted interest from Aston Villa, among other clubs who want to sign the boyhood Chelsea fan.

As Gallagher approaches the last 12 months of his Stamford Bridge deal, Unai Emery has made him a primary target.

The report in GiveMeSport has revealed that the Chelsea midfielder met with his agent last week to discuss his future at the Premier League club and to get clarity about his future.

The midfielder has no intention of leaving the club and he does not realise why the club need to cash in on him but Chelsea could be forced to make sales in order to avoid breaking Premier League rules.

Chelsea should not consider selling Gallagher

Gallagher is an experienced player in the Chelsea squad and his departure could be damaging for the club.

He captained the team last season and with his work rate and performances proved his value for the Blues.

The west Londoners would find it difficult to replace him and his energy in their midfield. Gallagher contributes to the cause of the team on both ends of the pitch.

The only benefit Chelsea can get from selling him is that his sale would be recorded as pure profit in their books since he is a homegrown player.