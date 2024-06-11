Chelsea set for stunning raid as 20-year-old international ace sought to add depth to midfield

It’s set to be another busy summer transfer window for Chelsea Football Club, as Todd Boehly gets ready to open his wallet once again.

A recurring theme has developed over the past couple of seasons whereby the West Londoners are amongst the biggest spenders and busiest clubs, and this transfer window is unlikely to be any different as the club battle to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play whilst ensuring Enzo Maresca has a competitive team to start the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea want Palace’s Adam Wharton

The Italian has to hit the ground running if he is to have any chance of success next season, or else we could end up with another scenario in 12 months time where Maresca is binned off for the next victim.

Chelsea need some stability in their squad in order to garner success, because no manager will be able to lift silverware if there’s a continuous churn of players coming in and being sold.

As a first solo managerial job in the Premier League Maresca certainly hasn’t taken the easy route, and that bravery should be applauded.

The next step for the new man in charge is surely to demand – and be able to land – those players that he deems capable of improving what Chelsea already have in situ.

According to Fichajes, Crystal Palace midfielder, Adam Wharton, is one of three signings that the Blues intend to make this summer, along with Wharton’s current club colleague Michael Olise and Man City’s Julian Alvarez.

The South Londoners aren’t likely to make things easy for their London rivals, particularly if they intend to take Olise from them too.

The will of the player will surely be the overriding factor in any decision and discussions, and depending on how well he plays in the Euros, this can hand Wharton some decent leverage in terms of salary and contract discussions moving forward.