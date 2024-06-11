Video: Cristiano Ronaldo hits unstoppable rocket past Liverpool goalkeeper

Portugal are in action against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night and Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored a stunner past Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. 

The clash is Roberto Martinez’s side’s last before heading off to Germany to compete in Euro 2024, where the Portuguese will be looking to repeat their 2016 heroics.

Portugal took the lead against Ireland after 18 minutes through a Joao Felix goal; however, Ronaldo would double that lead with a rocket in the second half.

The Al-Nassr superstar cut onto his left foot before hitting a rocket that left Liverpool’s Kelleher stuck to the ground.

Watch: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo hits a rocket past Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher

