Crystal Palace are closing in on the capture of the Japanese international midfielder Daichi Kamada.

The 27-year-old midfielder will sign a two-year contract with the Premier League club and he is joining them on a free transfer.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is an admirer of the player and he wanted the Eagles to secure his signature. According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has already completed the first part of his medical tests.

Kamada has previously proven himself in the Bundesliga and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the London club as well. Crystal palace need more goals and creativity in their squad and the 27-year-old would be the ideal acquisition.

He is capable of creating goal-scoring opportunities from the central areas and he will chip in with goals as well. Kamada will certainly add a new dimension to the Crystal Palace attack.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would represent an excellent bargain.

Kamada is good enough for the Premier League

The midfielder might feel that a move to the Premier League will be a step up from his time at Lazio and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football quickly. There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League but he might need some time to settle in.

Furthermore, he will have to compete with players like Eberechi Eze for the starting spot. The England international plays in a similar role to that of Kamada and it will be interesting to see how Glasner accommodates both players in his starting line up.

With that said, Eze has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles decide to cash in on the 25-year-old this summer. He has been exceptional for them and top clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with him.

His departure will certainly weaken the side and it remains to be seen whether Kamada has been signed as his replacement.