Manchester United have been linked with a possible interest in the transfer of Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt due to his connection with Erik ten Hag.

The Netherlands international has endured a difficult time at Bayern of late, no longer looking an automatic starter and generally struggling to live up to the potential he showed in his days as a youngster at Ajax.

It was under Ten Hag that De Ligt really showed his best form, and one imagines the pair might well be keen on a reunion at Old Trafford if the opportunity arises this summer.

De Ligt could be a useful option for Man Utd as they search for a new central defender, with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite also being strongly linked with the Red Devils.

However, one issue is that Ten Hag’s future as United manager still hasn’t been cleared up, with an internal analysis of the season still going on.

De Ligt transfer: Should Man United sign the Bayern defender?

If MUFC do decide to stick with Ten Hag, it could surely be worth trying a move for De Ligt, with reports in Germany suggesting he could be allowed to leave the Allianz Arena for the right price.

United could surely do worse than consider the Dutchman as an option to give them a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while Raphael Varane will need replacing after leaving the club at the end of his contract.

De Ligt may also be tempted by United as it would surely give him the opportunity to play more often, and, at the age of just 24, there’s surely still time for him to rebuild his career and become the player he looked like he could be early on in his Ajax days under Ten Hag.