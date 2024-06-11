Unai Emery signing pushing for Aston Villa exit

Aston Villa are expected to make changes to their squad this summer as manager Unai Emery prepares the team to play in the Champions League next season.

A number of players will be joining the club while some will be leaving to make way for the new signings.

One of Emery’s first signings at the club, Alex Moreno, is open to leaving the Premier League club this summer to join La Liga side Real Betis, according to Cope Sevilla, relayed by Estadio Deportivo.

In January 2023, Unai Emery’s first transfer window at Villa Park, the left-back joined the Villans after more than three years with the La Liga team.

He still has two years left on his current deal with the Midlands club but he wants to return to La Liga and join his former team.

Now, according to Cope Sevilla, the player is eager to sign for Real Betis as soon as possible.

In order to obtain a return to his former club, he is prepared to make a considerable effort and accept a pay cut.

Real Betis, managed by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, will find it difficult to sign the Villa player due to financial concerns.

Aston Villa plan to sign a new left-back

They can only sign the Aston Villa defender if he is offered to the La Liga club in a bargain deal.

The Spanish side, among other targets, are keeping their eyes on Moreno with a view to signing him this summer.

Emery’s team is in the market looking for a new left-back, which means Moreno has most likely no future at Villa Park.