Huge boost for England ahead of Euro 2024 opener as key star spotted in training

England trained in Germany on Tuesday ahead of their Euro 2024 opener with Serbia and there was a huge boost for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate as Man United’s Luke Shaw participated in the session.

The left-back has been Southgate’s first choice for the role ever since taking over the England national team but his inclusion in the Euro 2024 squad surprised many due to his fitness issues and lack of playing time through the current campaign.

Shaw hasn’t featured for Man United since picking up a hamstring injury in February and the defender didn’t participate in any of England’s two warm-up games.

It is uncertain what condition the 28-year-old will be in for the tournament, but the Three Lions received a boost on Tuesday as the Man United star took part in training with the rest of the squad, reports Henry Winter.

All 26 players in England’s Euro 2024 squad participated in an open training session in Germany on Tuesday as they prepare for their Group C opener against Serbia at the weekend.

Will Luke Shaw feature in England’s opening game against Serbia?

Shaw is unlikely to start against Serbia on Sunday as the left-back will be lacking match fitness having been out of action for so long.

Southgate will likely ease the Man United star into the tournament with minutes here and there throughout the group phase with an eye on bringing the left-back in for the knockout rounds, should the Three Lions reach them.

Kieran Trippier is the leading contender to start at left-back against Serbia having played in the role during England’s last match against Iceland. Joe Gomez will also be a contender, but Southgate will favour the Newcastle star having tested him out already.