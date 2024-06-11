West Ham target Fabricio Bruno has explained why he turned down a move to the Hammers in order to remain at current club Flamengo.

The centre back was set to become the first signing of the Julen Lopetegui era at the London Stadium, but had a sudden change of heart with a £15m move nearing completion.

Subsequently West Ham have all but completed a deal for Palmeiras teenager Luis Guilherme who underwent his medical on Tuesday, and is set to sign a six year deal on Wednesday to become Lopetegui’s first signing.

Bruno reveals why he turned down West Ham move

The Evening Standard report that the Hammers didn’t offer Bruno a significant improvement on his current Flamengo contract in terms of both salary and length of deal.

The 28-year-old has been speaking on why he rejected West Ham, and said it was an “extremely private” decision.

“It’s an extremely private decision,” he told Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

“There will be the right moment to talk about it.

“What I’d like to make clear is that I’m extremely happy here and I’m going to keep working for my club.”

The Standard add that West Ham could make up to as many as six summer signings as they look to overhaul the squad having missing missed out on European football under David Moyes last season.

As well as defensive reinforcements the Hammers need to bolster their attacking options, and whilst the imminent of arrival of Guilherme will help, they still need a centre forward.

West Ham currently have Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as their options and could desperately do with a regular source of goals.

Seville’s Youssef En-Nesyri and Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy have been linked with the club, but as things stand it appears nothing is particularly advanced in regards to a new striker.