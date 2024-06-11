Arsenal have reportedly sent their scouts to watch Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

The France international has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times, with the Gunners monitoring his situation as he now heads into the final year of his contract with his current club.

Romano also says that Manchester United had an eye on Fofana last summer, though the deal didn’t happen at that time, even if it now looks highly likely that the 25-year-old will be on the move this time around.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to step up their interest in Fofana any time soon, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of a signing like this to replace the ageing Thomas Partey, who is another player with just a year left on his current contract.

Fofana transfer: Do Arsenal or Man United need him more?

United also surely still need to make changes in midfield after missing out on Fofana a year ago, with Casemiro’s form going majorly downhill since then, while loan signing Sofyan Amrabat has proven a bit of a disappointment.

Fofana looks ideal for Premier League football, so is surely an option well worth exploring for these two clubs, as well as others.

Discussing Fofana’s future with CaughtOffside earlier today, Romano also made it clear that he felt the Frenchman could be a good fit for an English club.

“Let’s see who will enter the race as it’s still early, but in my opinion, he’s really perfect for English football, I can see him doing well in the Premier League,” Romano said.

It’s surely a no-brainer for someone like Arsenal or United to move for Fofana as soon as possible, as it’s not often a player of this calibre is so openly available like this.