Manchester United transfer target from last summer is 100% leaving current club this year

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana is 100% leaving the club in this summer’s transfer window, having been on Manchester United’s list a year ago, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with the France international as it’s not clear if Man Utd are still prioritising the player as a candidate to bolster their options in the middle of the park, but one thing that’s certain is that his future lies away from Monaco.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, Romano explained that Fofana wants a new challenge, while his club are ready to sell now in order to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

Fofana would surely be a tempting option for a host of top clubs around Europe, and Romano admits he could see the 25-year-old being a hit in the Premier League.

United could perhaps do well to revisit their interest in Fofana this summer, as he’d surely be a major upgrade on unconvincing performers such as Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat in that area of the pitch.

Fofana transfer: Man United were interested last year, but what now?

Discussing Fofana’s future, Romano said: “As reported yesterday, Youssouf Fofana is 100% leaving Monaco this summer. At the moment it’s a calm situation, nothing close or advanced with any club for Fofana from what I heard. He just wants to try something new and Monaco don’t want to lose him for free in 2025, so both parties are keen on an exit for this summer.

“Let’s see who will enter the race as it’s still early, but in my opinion, he’s really perfect for English football, I can see him doing well in the Premier League…last summer, he was on Manchester United’s list.”

One imagines United need to resolve their manager situation before they can really proceed on signings, so that could give others an edge in the race for Fofana this summer.