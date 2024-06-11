Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out ever returning to manage former club Barcelona in the future.

Guardiola, who guided City to a record breaking fourth successive Premier League title last season is entering into the final year of his contract at the Etihad.

Reports have suggested next season could be the Spaniard’s last in Manchester, although City remain keen to extend his contract.

Guardiola has delivered a remarkable level of success at City, winning six league titles in seven years, as well as delivering the treble in a historic 2022/2023 campaign.

The former Barcelona boss hasn’t spoken much in regards to his future other than saying in the aftermath of the title celebrations that he was probably closer to leaving than he was staying.

However, the 53-year-old has made it clear he won’t be returning to manage the Spanish giants again with a very short and to the point answer.

“It’s a door that is closed,” he told reporters at the press conference for his annual golf tournament.

Despite ruling out a return to the club where he won 14 major trophies including the treble, he did wish new boss Hansi Flick well.

“I wish him the best of luck in the world,” Guardiola added.

“When you arrive at a new club you always need help.

“You have to try to get help from within and have total support, you have to go little by little, you can’t be champion in September or October.

“Hansi is an extraordinary person, who has a lot of desire, a lot.

“But he needs his time, what he did at Bayern was extraordinary, he won everything.”

Guardiola is currently enjoying some well earned time off before he starts preparing for what could be his final season in charge of Manchester City as he looks to guide them to yet more success.