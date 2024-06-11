Juventus are still interested in signing Jadon Sancho this summer as Manchester United prepare to cut their losses on the winger according to reports.

Sancho is believed to be available for £40m in the upcoming window, and had a successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season.

The 24-year-old rediscovered his form in Germany and played a key role as Dortmund surprisingly made the Champions League final.

Juventus still interested in Sancho

Dortmund want to sign Sancho on a permanent basis this summer, but it remains to be seen if they have the budget for the deal given they have other signings they want to make.

The Bundesliga outfit want to make Ian Maatsen’s loan move from Chelsea permanent, and are trying to negotiate a lower fee as they don’t want to pay the £35m release clause, whilst they have also been strongly linked to Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Mail Sport report United have received approaches for Sancho from a number of clubs, including from Italy and Spain, but it remains to be seen if any of these clubs can meet United’s financial demands for the winger.

Italian giants Juventus are said to hold an interest in the England international, but they are currently negotiating a swap deal for Douglas Luiz, which would see Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior plus around £17m head to Aston Villa.

Sancho isn’t the only player expected to leave Old Trafford and United will be desperate to offload Mason Greenwood, and are also prepared to listen to offers for a number of their fringe players.

With the news that Erik ten Hag will remain as manager it means United can really push ahead with their transfer business, and they have been strongly linked with moves for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise and Nice centre back Jean-Clair Todibo.

United need to add real quality to their squad following last season’s eighth place finish and group stage elimination from the Champions League.