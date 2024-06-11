Video: Liverpool defender completes international brace with super diving header

Conor Bradley’s impressive season has continued into the current international period as the Northern Ireland star has just scored a brace against Andorra.
The right-back had a breakthrough year at Liverpool as he stepped up spectacularly in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold throughout the start of 2024.
It looks like the Reds defender’s form has continued into this international period as the 20-year-old has just scored a brace against Andorra in a friendly game with his second coming in impressive fashion.
Bradley latched onto a cross with a diving header to help his country take a 2-0 lead into the halftime break.
Watch: Liverpool’s Conor Bradley scores diving header in friendly with Northern Ireland
Brace for Conor Bradley ???
It's 2-0 to @NorthernIreland as the @LFC player nets his second of the game ? pic.twitter.com/gdrcISNkDj
— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) June 11, 2024