Video: Liverpool defender completes international brace with super diving header

Conor Bradley’s impressive season has continued into the current international period as the Northern Ireland star has just scored a brace against Andorra. 

The right-back had a breakthrough year at Liverpool as he stepped up spectacularly in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold throughout the start of 2024.

It looks like the Reds defender’s form has continued into this international period as the 20-year-old has just scored a brace against Andorra in a friendly game with his second coming in impressive fashion.

Bradley latched onto a cross with a diving header to help his country take a 2-0 lead into the halftime break.

Watch: Liverpool’s Conor Bradley scores diving header in friendly with Northern Ireland

