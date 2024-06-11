Video: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota produces world-class assist in Portugal win

Portugal were 3-0 winners over the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday with Liverpool’s Diogo Jota producing a world-class assist to round off the night.

The Portuguese were beaten by Croatia last time out and got back to winning ways over the Irish. Martinez’s side dominated the match, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo bag a brace, with his first being an unstoppable rocket.

For the second, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota was the star of the show as he produced a world-class assist. The Reds forward ran through the Irish defence before picking out Ronaldo with an outside-of-the-boot pass.

It has been a tough season for Jota due to injuries, but it looks like the forward is sharp heading to Germany.

Watch: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota produces world-class assist for Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal win