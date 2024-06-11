Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old international has been linked with clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. He has a contract with Liverpool until 2027 and he has been a key player for them. The Colombian international picked up 13 goals and five assists in all competitions last season and his departure would weaken the Liverpool attack.

They are already lacking in depth when it comes to the wide areas. Liverpool have Mohamed Salah and Diaz as the only natural wingers at the club. They cannot afford to lose the player without bringing in a top-class replacement.

The Colombian international has now revealed that he is very happy at Liverpool and he is relaxed about his future. The player also added that he’s not thinking about a move elsewhere and he is focused on the Colombian national team right now.

He said to Gol Caracol: “I’m very happy there at Liverpool, it’s a great team and club, I’ve always wanted to play there, so I’m very happy and relaxed. I’m not thinking about anything else, I’m thinking about the Colombia national team, which is where we are.”

His comments will certainly come as a major boost for Liverpool and their fans.

Liverpool must hold on to Luis Diaz

It will be interesting to see clubs like Barcelona or PSG decide to test Liverpool’s resolve with a proposal in the coming weeks. Liverpool need to improve their attacking unit this summer and they cannot afford to lose key players. They must look to bring in another quality winger and a reliable goalscorer this summer. In addition to that, they must hold onto key players like Diaz and Salah, if they are serious about challenging for major trophies.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old will be hoping to help Liverpool win a major trophy next season. He is undoubtedly one of the best attackers at the club and the must do everything in their power to hold onto him beyond this summer.