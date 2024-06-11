Man City plan for life without Pep Guardiola as club decides his successor

Manchester City will soon have to think about replacing Pep Guardiola as the manager of the club.

His contract is expiring at the end of next season and it is expected that the Spaniard will say goodbye to the club he joined back in 2016.

Having guided the Sky Blues to six Premier League titles and one Champions League win, he has easily become the best manager in the history of the club.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager would soon need to be replaced though, as he could leave the club in a year’s time.

Replacing the legendary Man City manager will not be easy for any manager in world football.

A number of names have been linked with the Man City job and it looks like the club have decided on Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to replace his compatriot at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City officials unanimously agree, according to Football Transfers, that Alonso should succeed Guardiola when he departs the club.

Alonso has enjoyed success with the German club having guided them to the Bundesliga title and ending the decade long dominance of Bayern Munich in Germany.

The Spaniard also won the German Cup with his team and he was on the verge of winning a treble but his only defeat of the season came against Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Alonso’s work in the Bundesliga has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world including Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

However, his decision to stay at Leverkusen has seen the Reds go for Arne Slot while Bayern have gone with Vincent Kompany.

The club chiefs at the Etihad Stadium feels Alonso can continue the legacy of Guardiola at the club.

Alonso plays a similar style of football to the Man City manager

His playing style is similar to Guardiola’s and he likes his team to keep the possession of the ball and build attacks patiently.

He would be an ideal successor of Guardiola and the Premier League champions feel appointing him could help them lands players like Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

Replacing Guardiola would put pressure on any manager in world football, however, in the early days of his management career, Alonso has shown he can deal with tough situations and come out on top.