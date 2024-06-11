Man United ace liked by Erik ten Hag signs for Serie A outfit

There was always expected to be a change or two this summer at Man United, though the future of manager, Erik ten Hag, is still up for debate.

The Dutchman will understand that his role will have come under scrutiny with Sir Jim Ratcliffe leading a root and branch review of all aspects of the footballing side of the club.

Ten Hag still has the genuine excuse that he never really had a settled side to call upon, and if his stars steer clear of injury, he will take them to the upper echelons of the English and European game.

Given how well he did in his first season, it’s hard to disagree, though that still may not be enough to save him.

The plain fact of the matter is that Man United are expected to win every game, and an FA Cup final win over Man City doesn’t change their shortcomings.

Omari Forson has joined Monza

Letting in the most goals ever for a British side in the group stages of the Champions League, ending the Premier League season with a minus goal difference, finishing in the club’s worst-ever position in the Premier League era are all pointers that can be thrown back in ten Hag’s face.

Whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe does have the willingness to fire ten Hag isn’t entirely clear at this point.

He’ll likely accept his manager’s beef that there are extenuating circumstances but that may still not be enough to stop the axe from falling.

???????? Omari Forson has just signed in as new Monza player as free agent from Manchester United. Man Utd to receive compensation as Forson leaves and signs for Monza until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/CyS8J8hdEQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

The main question mark is who is now available to take the job as the front-runners appear to have either moved on or ruled themselves out. They’ll not be cheap either.

Omari Forson, who was handed his senior debut by ten Hag and who the Dutchman waxed lyrical about in a BBC interview which was picked up by the official Man United website, might’ve enjoyed a decent run in the team next season, however, he has decided he will have a better chance of achieving his dreams in Italy, and has signed for Monza on a free transfer.

That an academy graduate from the Red Devils would take such a career path tells you all you need to know about the Premier League giants at the moment.