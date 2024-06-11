Manchester United are keen on signing the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this summer.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young midfield talents in European football and naturally Manchester United are keen on securing his services.

They need to bring a quality midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity to the side. The Portuguese international could prove to be a superb long-term investment for Manchester United. He could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat.

The 19-year-old could form a solid partnership with Kobbie Mainoo at the heart of the Manchester United midfield. However, the player has a €120 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United might find a difficult to secure an agreement with Benfica.

The Portuguese outfit will probably want his release clause to be paid in full. According to a report from the Record, Benfica have tried to agree on a new deal with the player, but Neves has now rejected the opportunity to extend his contract at the club.

Joao Neves weighing up his options?

That will certainly come as a boost for Manchester United. It seems that the midfielder might be weighing up his options. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds. The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United will be quite attractive for any player and Neves will be tempted to join them, if there is a concrete proposal of the table.

A move to the Premier League will be a major step up in his career and regular football in England could accelerate his development. The 19-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world class midfielder and he could be a key player for the Red Devils with the right guidance.