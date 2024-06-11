Manchester City make unbelievable Phil Foden decision

The 2023/24 campaign was another brilliant season for Manchester City ace, Phil Foden.

Despite being just 24 years of age, the winger has won almost every honour available, save for an international title with the England senior team.

He is arguably one of the most exciting English talents for years, and he can back up his enviable skill set with sensational and definable metrics.

Man City’s unbelievable Phil Foden decision

As WhoScored noted, Foden scored 27 goals in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, as well as providing 11 assists.

That placed him second, only behind Erling Haaland, in terms of his output for the Cityzens and as BBC Sport report, Foden had the same goal conversion rate as the Norwegian hit-man (26 percent) and an even better shot accuracy – 69 percent, the best in the entire City squad (unless you take Cole Palmer’s 100 percent record from one shot before he left for Chelsea into account) – compared to Haaland’s 60 percent.

His importance to the team is therefore not up for debate, and that’s undoubtedly why the club have made an unbelievable decision.

According to The Sun, Man City will offer him a weekly salary of £375,000, a record for a British player, and a contract to take him up to his 30th birthday.

That’s as sure a sign as any as to how important the player is to the club, and with Kevin De Bruyne expected to move on to the Saudi Pro League this summer, Foden’s new wage can be absorbed by the cost saving the club will make on the Belgian’s salary.

Though it would mean a £150,000 uplift on Foden’s current £225,000 per week salary (Capology), there’s some certainty to the money being a side issue for the player, who is clearly dead set on winning at every possible opportunity.

England fans will surely be hoping he comes good for the national team at the European Championship this summer, cementing his legacy for both club and country.