Exclusive: 25-year-old La Liga midfielder still a “realistic possibility” for Arsenal this summer

Arsenal’s main focus heading into the summer transfer window is to add a new midfielder to their squad and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is still a “realistic possibility” for the Gunners.

The North London club have had their eye on the Spaniard for a while, but the 25-year-old seems to be in no rush to part ways with Real Sociedad.

That has not changed this summer either as Ben Jacobs explains that Arsenal will have a challenge on their hands in trying to persuade the player to leave Spain during the upcoming transfer window, however, it is still a “realistic possibility”.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, the transfer expert has stated that Zubimendi is settled at Real Sociedad, which makes a move difficult for the Premier League side.

“Martin Zubimendi is still a realistic possibility, though the challenge there is persuading him to leave Real Sociedad,” Jacobs says.

“He’s very happy there and that’s why he stayed at the club in January, though that was also with Champions League football to look forward to in the second half of the season, and now it would be all about persuading the player to leave a club that he’s really settled at.”

Arsenal have two alternatives to Martin Zubimendi

Should Arsenal fail to land Zubimendi during the summer, the Premier League side has two other alternatives, Douglas Luiz and Bruno Guimaraes. Both players will also be difficult to sign as several clubs are keeping an eye on their situations in England.

Jacobs has also provided an update on the Premier League duo’s futures, stating: “We also know that Arsenal have looked at Douglas Luiz before, but they’re not engaged in negotiations with him at the moment – it’s all about Aston Villa and Juventus.

“The feeling amongst most in the industry is that Villa need to sell before they can buy, while Juventus need to offer players as part of the deal, with Weston McKennie being one who might return to England.

“We know that Arsenal appreciate Bruno Guimaraes too, but they haven’t made a concrete move and have no plans to trigger his release clause.

“If anyone moves there, it’s likely to be Manchester City, but with no one planning to trigger his clause, clubs may wait and see if they can engage with Newcastle at a lower level, perhaps also with Financial Fair Play in mind. It’s not an easy deal, but if Guimaraes were to leave that could be one way to get the deal done, if Newcastle feel obligated to sell due to their financial situation, but even then it’s more likely Man City than Arsenal.”