Arsenal are still working to keep hold of Chido Obi Martin, according to Fabrizio Romano as he addressed transfer rumours about Bayern Munich being in advanced talks to sign the prolific wonderkid.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Obi Martin has had interest from both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund in recent times, but it’s not necessarily the case that Arsenal are out of this yet.

The Gunners may still have some hope of keeping the talented teenager and tying him down to a new deal, according to Romano, so fans will no doubt hope there can be a positive update soon and that these links with Bayern are a tad premature.

Romano perhaps also suggests we could have an update in the coming days, so Gooners will be hoping they don’t have to wait too long for a bit more clarity on the future of one of their most exciting young players.

Chido Obi Martin transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

“Despite some talks of Arsenal wonderkid Chido Obi Martin now being in advanced negotiations with Bayern Munich, I’m told the situation with Obi Martin is still open,” Romano said.

“Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have been showing interest in the talented young striker for months, but Arsenal are still there and still trying to get him to sign a new contract and keep Chido at the club. Let’s see what happens in the next days.”

Arsenal’s academy has produced some fine players in recent times, most notably Bukayo Saka, but also some other useful members of Mikel Arteta’s first-team such as Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson, while the likes of Alex Iwobi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have gone on to do well at other clubs.

Obi Martin could be another elite talent coming through at Hale End, and it would certainly be a shame to lose him to someone like Bayern before he really gets a shot at first-team football.