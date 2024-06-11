28-year-old ready to quit Tottenham amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is ready to quit the Premier League club and join Atletico Madrid amid interest from the La Liga club this summer.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that the Danish star would like to move to Madrid ahead of the 2024/25 campaign having seen a move collapse last summer.

Hojbjerg enters the summer transfer window with one year remaining on his current Tottenham contract and is expected to leave the club over the coming months. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Spurs for some time now due to his deal running down and his lack of game time in North London.

The Denmark international featured in 39 games for Tottenham this season, but the majority of them came from the bench, as the midfielder’s style of play does not match what Ange Postecoglou is trying to do at Spurs.

There have been several clubs linked to Hojbjerg in the build-up to the summer transfer window with Fulham, Juventus and Napoli also showing interest in the former Southampton star over the past year.

What is the best move for Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer?

A move to Juventus would be the best option for Hojbjerg this summer and it could happen should they fail to land their top target in Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Serie A is a very tactical league and its slower pace would suit the Danish star’s game. The Italian giants also have Champions League football to offer the 28-year-old, which is a big incentive to move to Turin ahead of the new season.

However, it remains to be seen what happens between Luiz and Juve as the Serie A giants will not be able to afford both midfielders.